Dindigul Cyber Crime police recover money lost to online fraudster

MADURAI: Dindigul Cyber Crime police have recovered the money lost to an online fraudster.

Superintendent of Police V Baskaran after handing over the recovered money of Rs 25,000 to the victim Palanisamy (42) of Salaiyur village, Dindigul district on Tuesday, said the victim was cheated on the pretext of providing a loan.

The victim received an SMS on his cell phone from an anonymous phone number and gathered bank details and swindled money to the tune of Rs 25,000.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police acted in a swift manner and managed to recover the lost money.

Further, the SP said any victim could alert the Cyber Crime police through Helpline -1930 within 24 hours of such incident or even register complaints through www.cybercimr.gov.in