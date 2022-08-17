3 students held for clash over 'route thala' at railway station

CHENNAI: Railway police on Wednesday arrested three college students for the grievous attack on a student of a ‘rival’ college at Egattur railway station a day ago. Clash broke out between students of two colleges and they attacked each other with stones and sickles.

R Dinesh Kumar (20), a final year commerce student suffered a cut injury on his head and was admitted to a government hospital in Tiruvallur. Police sources said that the clash between the students was over establishing supremacy on the train route, popularly known as ‘route thala’.

An argument between the students of two city colleges turned violent and they attacked each other, creating a tense atmosphere in the railway station, much to the chagrin of the commuters.

On seeing a team of police personnel reach the scene, the students dispersed. On Wednesday, after inquiries, police arrested three first year college students- V Rahul (19), P Rohit (18) of Kadambathur and P Rahul (19) of Thiruvalangadu.