World War II siren, silent for 42 years, blares again

The air raid siren was established at a tower in the armed reserve police ground in Thanjavur during the World War II between 1939 and 1945 to caution people to put off the lights when enemy fighter jets flew over the region.

This particular siren, in due course of time, was operated by electricity and used to alert the workers of the Municipal Corporation regarding the time schedule and thus it blared at 10 am, 1 pm and 5 pm every day till the 1980s. After that, due to a technical snag, the siren did not work and it fell into disuse.