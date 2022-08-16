VOC Port chairman releases compendium on Thoothukudi

MADURAI: In a bid to transform VO Chidambaranar Port as the ‘Transhipment hub of East Coast of India,’ the Port is taking up the development of the ‘outer harbour’ with two continuous quays of 1,000 metres each, at an estimated cost of Rs 7,164 crore, TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Authority, Thoothukudi, said after unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.