VOC Port chairman releases compendium on Thoothukudi
MADURAI: In a bid to transform VO Chidambaranar Port as the ‘Transhipment hub of East Coast of India,’ the Port is taking up the development of the ‘outer harbour’ with two continuous quays of 1,000 metres each, at an estimated cost of Rs 7,164 crore, TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Authority, Thoothukudi, said after unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.
He also outlined a green vision for the port listing out the renewable projects being implemented, including the proposed Hydrogen park.
To commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence and as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the VOC Port has organised a series of events over the last 75 weeks starting from March 2021. These include health camps, sports competitions, tree planting, awareness campaigns, programmes related to art, culture, heritage and a number of welfare activities.
During the programme, the Chairman released a ‘Compendium on Birth, Development and Growth of Tuticorin’, authored by S. Veeramuthumoni, Deputy Chairman (Retired), Chennai Port Authority and Ex Adviser, VOC Port Authority.
Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman received the first copy of the Compendium.
To commemorate the freedom movement and the contributions of the legendary freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar and Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, the chairman inaugurated the Pavilion of VO Chidambaranar in the VOC Maritime Heritage Museum. Many more such pavilions are proposed in the museum, each highlighting different aspects of our rich maritime heritage.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android