TN renews MoU with Oklahoma State University

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oklahoma State University (OSU) to facilitate students and staff exchange programme between Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and OSU.

The renewal of MoU between TANUVAS and OSU was signed during the visit of the team from OSU comprising of Carlos Risco, Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, OSU, Jerry R Malayer, Associate Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, OSU, Ashish Ranjan, Director and Lionel Dawson, Professor to India. The MoU was signed between KN Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, representing TANUVAS and Carlos Risco, in the presence of Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan.

Initially, TANUVAS and OSU signed MoU on November 15, 2017.Following the MoU, ten UG students of TANUVAS have undergone training for a period of three months from November 2019 to January 2020 in OSU with the assistance from Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) funded project on Institutional Development Plan of TANUVAS. Likewise, six students from OSU underwent clinical internship training at teaching veterinary hospitals of TANUVAS for a period of 31 days during June 2019 to July 2019.

However, the exchange programmes could not be continued due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, but the validity of the MOU signed at present will be valid for five years and will be due for renewal.

"OSU in collaboration with TANUVAS is keen on expanding new areas focusing on One Health approach; developing twinning programmes to award joint professional and graduate degrees to students/practitioners; to formulate best practices in veterinary medicine, animal husbandry and associated disciplines,” said authorities from OSU.