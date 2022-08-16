TN, Kerala Forest Depts search for sick elephant

Local villagers have been asked to alert the Department, if they come across the wild elephant, aged around eight years, as the area has a large spread of ‘patta’ lands on either side of Kodungarai river, where the animal was last sighted on Monday.

Responding to criticism over delay in treating the animal over jurisdiction issues with Kerala, the DFO said ever since the front line staff sighted the animal, it was brought under observation.

“There was no delay in treatment as the animal has to be observed first. It was fed with guava and jackfruit as per advice of veterinarians. The animal consumed them and moved away at night and is untraceable,” he added.