TamilNadu

Stalin to visit Delhi today, to meet Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Chief Minister MK Stalin will be on a two-day visit to New Delhi and is scheduled to arrive in the national capital today.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin; Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit New Delhi today, to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the opening ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai which recently concluded.

He would submit a petition seeking dues by central government and also discuss welfare schemes for the State.

Stalin would be meeting and congratulating the newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tomorrow.

