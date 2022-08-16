Stalin to visit Delhi today, to meet Prez Murmu, PM Modi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit New Delhi today, to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the opening ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai which recently concluded.
He would submit a petition seeking dues by central government and also discuss welfare schemes for the State.
Stalin would be meeting and congratulating the newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tomorrow.
