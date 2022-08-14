Stalin to visit Delhi; discussion on dues likely with Modi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit Delhi on 16th August to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the opening ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai which recently concluded. He would submit a petition seeking dues by central government to Tamil Nadu. Also, discussion on welfare schemes for the State would entail.

Stalin would be meeting and congratulating the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his visit to the national capital.

According to Thanthi reports, the details of his trip would be formally announced tomorrow, officials said.