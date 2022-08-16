SIs and SSIs to get off every 15 days in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the successful implementation of a weekly off system among police constabulary in the State, the government has decided to give one day off for every 15 days to those in the rank of Special Sub-Inspectors of Police and Sub-Inspectors of Police.

Chief Minister M K Stalin while replying to police demand on May 10 at the Assembly had announced that off will be given to SIs and SSIs.

Following the recommendation from the Head of Police Force ,Tamil Nadu it was decided to give off for SI and Special SI ranked police personnel every 15 days, said a GO issued by the home secretary last week.

In a letter from the DGP it was stated that the successful implementation of the weekly-off system among the Police Personnel have been beneficial and those in other ranks such as Special Sub-Inspectors of Police and Sub-Inspectors of Police have also requested to give similar benefits, the government communication said. And it was also suggested to amend the Police Standing Order so as to enable it to sanction the off.