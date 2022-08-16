Motta rice losing ground in Delta dists

Among the varieties, TKM 9 is a red rice variety for which there was a high demand in Kerala. As a result, farmers from Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai cultivated this variety largely.

However, in recent days, the cultivation area of red rice has increased in Kerala and the demand for this variety from Tamil Nadu has almost dropped. Therefore, the traders show less interest in procuring the rice and transporting it to Kerala.

At the same time, the DPCs in Tamil Nadu too had failed to procure this variety, as people here were not interested in buying red rice even through the PDS outlets.

This resulted in a shrinking of acreage in cultivation of this variety of rice in the Delta.

“There was a vast acreage of cultivation for these motta varieties 10 years back, but presently the motta varieties are raised in less than 5 per cent acreage,” said Kakkarai R Sukumaran, vice president, Federation of Farmers Associations.