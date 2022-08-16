Mother, son dies in car accident in Virudhunagar district

MADURAI: Two persons of a family were killed and six others injured in an accident, which occurred near Aviyur in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Anand (32), a resident of Eriyodu, Dindigul district and his mother Meena (53).

They died on the spot.

Investigations revealed that the car, in which the ill-fated victims were travelling, had a tyre burst and Anand, who was driving the vehicle, lost control.

The vehicle skidded off the road and flipped over. All the victims from Dindigul were returning from Tiruchendur.

The injured were identified as Uthiraselvi (30) wife of Anand and his relatives Ayyadurai (40), Mala (34), Monika Shri (3), Anushri (1) and Yohith (8), sources said.

The injured were rushed to GH in Kariapatti and later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.