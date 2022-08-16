JM visits Salem GH to remand BJP leader in custody till Aug 29

COIMBATORE: BJP state vice president KP Ramalingam, who was arrested for breaking open the lock of Bharat Mata memorial, has been remanded in judicial custody till August 29.

The BJP leader, who was picked up by Dharmapuri police from his house in Koneripatti village in Rasipuram in Namakkal on Sunday had complained of high blood pressure, while undergoing a checkup at Pennagaram GH before being produced in court.

He was taken to Dharmapuri GH and then to Salem GH.

Meanwhile, Pennagaram Judicial Magistrate M Praveena visited the Salem GH and ordered him to be remanded under judicial custody till August 29.