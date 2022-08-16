Hospitals, insurance firms awarded certificates under CMCHIS

CHENNAI: Several hospitals and insurance companies that are performing well under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) were presented certificates of appreciation by the State Health Department on Tuesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru and Minister of Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation KR Periyakaruppan presented the certificates at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital in Omandurar.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the CMCHIS scheme has benefitted thousands of families in Tamil Nadu and highlighted the benefits of the scheme for the treatment of speciality treatments. Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, Cuddalore Government Head Hospital, Ramanathapuram District Hospital, and Sayalgudi Upgraded Government Primary Health Center were awarded to be the top performers in the State under the hospital category.

Among the insurance companies, United India Insurance Company, Vidal Health Insurance Company, Medi Assist Insurance Company, MD India Insurance Company, Madras Security Printers Private Limited were also given certificates of appreciation.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that during the Independence Day function, the respective district administration heads were awarded certificates of appreciation for the hospitals that performed well at the district level under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme in 2021-22.