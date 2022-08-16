From CWG to Chess Olympiad: Stalin honours sportspersons

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday met sportspersons who excelled in the recently concluded Commonwealth championship and honoured them. He also honoured Pranav Venkatesh, who became the 75th Chess grandmaster, with a cash prize.

Table Tennis (TT) star Sharath Kamal who bagged three gold medals and a silver medal was presented cash prize of Rs 1.8 crore, another TT player G Sathiyan who bagged a gold, silver and bronze medals was presented Rs 1 crore cash prize, squash player Saurav Goshal who won two bronze medals was presented Rs 40 lakh cash reward and ace squash player Dipika Pallikal, who bagged a bronze medal, was presented a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh.

Tamil Nadu fencer Bhavani Devi who bagged a gold and a bronze medal was presented Rs 35 lakh cash reward and Pranav Venkatesh was presented Rs 5 lakh reward.

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan and Bhavani Devi are supported by the State government under the Elite Sportsperson scheme and Saurav Goshal and Dipika Pallikal are supported under the Mission International Medals scheme.