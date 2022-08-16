DMK will never compromise with BJP & RSS: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday proclaimed that the DMK would not make even the slightest compromise with the BJP and RSS. Stalin also proclaimed that the DMK would remain firm in its ideology and oppose the ‘Sanathanic’ forces like BJP and RSS.

Speaking at a meeting organised to celebrate VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s birthday in the city, Stalin said, “Relationship between the DMK and VCK is not an electoral or political friendship, it is an ideological friendship. Thiruma is a strength to us.”

Remarking that electoral friendships end with elections, but they remain united even after an electoral victory as they hold the same ideology, Stalin said, “Elections might come and go, but movements, parties and ideologies will remain forever. That is why no one can separate us.” Thiruma had stated in a recent interview that opposition to the BJP would lose venom in the DMK led alliance even if the party makes a minimum compromise with the RSS and BJP.

Stating that Thiruma has every right to express the opinion, Stalin affirmed that the DMK was firm in its ideology. “DMK will not make even a minimum compromise with the BJP or RSS.”

Referring to his scheduled visit to Delhi, Stalin said, “Am I going to Dehli to sing paeans? Am I going with folded hands with my mouth shut to take instructions? I am Kalaignar’s son. I have the responsibility to secure the rights and schemes for the state from the union government.”