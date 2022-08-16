Compassionate work can’t be claimed as right: HC

CHENNAI: The Madurai branch of the Madras High Court dismissed a case filed by a daughter for seeking compassionate employment, as her father died while working in the government service.

"Compassionate work cannot be claimed as a right. Compassionate work is for the immediate financial settlement of the family of the deceased. It canot be kept on hold for long," the High Court noted.

According to the Madurai branch of the High Court, "Applicants for compassionate employment should apply within 3 years from the date of death of the employee and not within 3 years from the completion of the age limit."