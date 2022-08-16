All districts except Chennai, Coimbatore record less than 50 new cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 670 new cases of Covid on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the State reached 35,60,161.

Chennai reported 129 new cases, while 88 cases were reported in Coimbatore.

All other districts reported less than 50 cases. With 21,731 samples collected in the past 24 hours, TN’s overall TPR stood at 2.9%, with Krishnagiri continuing to record the highest – 7.6% TPR. Chennai recorded 2.6% TPR.