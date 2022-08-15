Heavy rains likely in 11 TN dists for next 3 days: MET

CHENNAI: After a few days of dry weather, several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy showers for the next three days due to atmospheric circulation over the Tamil Nadu region, predicted by the regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Monday.

The weather office also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the strong winds.

Due to the prevailing upper atmospheric circulation over the Tamil Nadu region, at least 11 districts - The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai are likely to experience heavy rain for the next three days," said a senior RMC official, Chennai.

He added that the rest of the State, including Chennai, is expected to receive light to moderate rains for the next few days. In Chennai, the sky condition will be partly cloudy, and the temperature is likely to decrease during the day, and possibility of rains likely in the evening time.

On Monday, the maximum temperature has slightly reduced compared to the past few days. The western stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam reported 34 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius respectively.

The centre warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days pointing out that the strong winds would reach a speed of 45 kmph to 55 kmph over Kanniyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Southeast coastal areas.

A city-based weather blogger said, "Mostly dry weather to prevail over southern parts of India while thunderstorms may occur in one or two places around North Tamil Nadu. Also, many areas to witness moderate spells later in the evening or night."