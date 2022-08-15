From Kalaignar to Stalin: India's Independence at Fort St George

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday hoisted the National Flag to mark 75 years of Independence at Fort St George.

On 15 August 1974, Karunanidhi became the first Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to hoist the national flag at Fort St George in Chennai. He called this practice discrimination against the Chief Ministers. He wrote a letter in 1974 to the then prime minister Indira Gandhi demanding that the protocol be changed and the chief ministers are allowed to hoist national flag on Independence Day.

“The pride of being an Indian, goes to the feet of Gandhi who showed peace and moral path! When he was shot dead by religious fanatics, Periyar insisted to name him 'Gandhi Desam'! With the right given by leader Kalaingar, #IndiaAt75-ல் hoisted the national flag and recalled our martyrdom history," said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The DMK regime's Dravidian model embodied all such principles for the common good of all sections of people. He recalled that it was Karunanidhi who secured the right for Chief Ministers to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day in their respective states.

He also announced about the Dearness Allowance for State government employees, pensioners and family pensioners would be increased to 34 per cent from 31 per cent effective July 1, 2022. This would benefit 16 lakh employees and entail an additional expenditure of Rs 1,947.60 crore, he said.