‘File reply on plea against constructing tank on Adheenam land’

CHENNAI: Justice C Saravanan of Madras High Court directed Nagapattinam district Collector and Thalainayar block development officer to file their responses on a plea alleging that the government is taking steps to construct an overhead water tank in Pannaitheru village in Thirukkuvalai Taluk.

The judge passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Madurai Adheenam, a thousand-year-old, Saivite Mutt.

S Jegannathan, manager of Madurai Adheenam filed this petition. The petitioner, in his affidavit, said that the local administration in the Pannatheru Village in Thirukkuvalai Taluk has allotted funds to construct an water tank on Adheenam land without getting any prior approval.

“When our staffer went to the place and insisted our position to the government officers, they did not hear about that. Also, we made a representation asking them not to construct the water tank on Adheenam land. The respondent has not given any fruitful response till now,” the petitioner said.

The Adheenam manager submitted that the mutt has about 16 hectares of Nansai land and 104 hectares of Punjai land in Pannatheru village. “Though the mutt is in Madurai, it has four temples in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. Also, it has several pieces of land and buildings in that area, ” Jegannathan added.

The judge adjourned the matter for two weeks.