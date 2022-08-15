Consider sanctioning pension to freedom fighter’s daughter: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Coimbatore district Collector to take a call within eight weeks on a representation of a woman litigant for issuing financial aid under the freedom fighters pension scheme since her father was a freedom fighter and her mother received the pension till 1995.

Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by M Valsala Mampatta, a resident of Coimbatore.

The petitioner sought direction to the Centre and State government to sanction a monthly pension to the petitioner under the Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme, based on the representation dated September 15, 2021.

“If the petitioner is eligible for sanction of monthly pension under the Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme, the fourth respondent/district Collector is directed to recommend the case of the petitioner to the second respondent for sanction of monthly pension to the petitioner,” the judge held.

According to the petitioner, her father K Narayanan Nambiar was a freedom fighter and he received a pension under the Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme till his death in 1992.

Thereafter, her mother M Kalyaniamma was receiving the family pension of her late father, and her mother also died on October 15, 1995. Subsequently, the petitioner's father's family pension was terminated. Vaisala’s husband died in 2011 and the same made her approach the government to revive her father's pension in her favor under Freedom Fighters Pension Scheme.