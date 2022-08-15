CJ releases stamp on 160th establishment day of Madras HC

CHENNAI: August 15 of every year in the calendar is not just a day of Indian Independence Day celebration for Madras HC but there is another reason to rejoice as it is the day for the chartered high court. It was established on the same day on August 15, 1862.

On a mark of celebrating the 160th year of Madras HC, the Chief Justice on Monday released the commemorative stamp during the 75th Independence Day celebration event held at the HC campus. Justice M Duraisamy, the senior judge in the HC had received the first stamp from the Chief Justice. The stamps were designed in a manner showing the images of the Indo-Saracenic architecture style of HC buildings.

CJ MN Bhandari unfurled the tri-color national flag near the ‘Samaneedhi Kanda Chozhan’ statue and accepted the guard of honour by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Justice MN Bhandari had also conferred medals to four drivers of Madras HC.

Ministers from the state cabinet, judges, bar council office bearers, and office bearers of various advocates associations including Madras Bar Association, Madras High Court Advocates’ Association, and Madras HC Women Advocates Association had taken part in the Independence Day celebration.

As part of 74 years of freedom (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) celebrations, the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority conducted an elocution competition. The CJ and Justice T Raja attended the valedictory ceremony and handed over the prizes to the winners in the competition.