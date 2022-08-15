TamilNadu

Cancellation of Class 11 exams? Here's what Minister says

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday clarified rumours about the cancellation of the Tamil Nadu Class 11 public examination. He said that there is no intention to cancel the examinations and students need not get confused.

Usually, private schools conduct the Class 12 exams directly without conducting Class 11 finals to make students score better, he said.

He also added, "If Class 11 is not given importance, students will get stuck during competitive exams."

As per the usual procedure, the public examination will be conducted, he added.

