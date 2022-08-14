Troublemakers will be tackled legally, Stalin warns BJP

CHENNAI: Political parties engaging in cheap acts in the garb of patriotism would be tackled legally and their cadre would face drastic legal consequences, cautioned Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

Breaking his silence over the incident where BJP cadre flung footwear at Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s vehicle in Madurai on Saturday, Stalin referred to the arrest of the persons involved in the case and said, “I am duty bound to caution that forces instigating such acts must face drastic legal consequences if they continue to engage in such acts. This is Tamil Nadu. Your political games will not succeed here.”

While his government acted responsibly to ensure that peace and order in Tamil Nadu were not disturbed even a wee bit, the party cadre exercised restraint and kept calm respecting the statement by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, he added.

“I assure that political parties with anti-social elements would not be allowed to escape the clutches of law if they tried to exploit DMK’s patience and prudence. Let us legally tame the irrational politics of those engaging in cheap acts under the label of patriotism,” Stalin added, and lauded PTR for responding in a dignified manner and thus exposing the culture of those who attacked him by advising the ‘Cinderella’ to collect her sandals from his office.

Accusing the State BJP of attempting to score brownie points by exploiting the Madurai soldier’s martyrdom, Stalin said, “If they had really intended to pay tribute to the deceased soldier, they should have visited his house and met the family members and paid floral tributes to his mortal remains there. Instead, these people who exploit the 75th Independence for sheer politics and tour for publicity, had attempted to pay tributes en route for political gains.”

The BJP leaders tried to disturb law and order and insulted the national flag by throwing footwear at the vehicle that had the flag, he alleged that the State BJP president and his supporters had gathered at a place where the government duties were being performed only for cheap publicity.

“They have exposed their stature and the fallacy of their patriotism by indulging in unruly acts when the Minister and officials questioned their presence. It has become usual for people who think of destroying the integrity and plurality of the country through communal politics to consider themselves as custodians of patriotism and engage in excesses,” he remarked.

He also appealed the cadre to cherish and glorify the Tricolour and real martyrs on the 75th year of Independence.