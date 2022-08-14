TamilNadu

Stalin to meet Modi on Wednesday, likely to call on Murmu

Stalin has also sought appointment to meet the newly elected President Draupadi Murmu and Vice Presid
Chief Minister MK Stalin & Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Chief Minister MK Stalin & Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and is set to present him with a host of demands concerning Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the Secretariat said that the Chief Minister is expected to leave for Delhi on Tuesday evening and is set to meet the Prime Minister. "The meeting was scheduled even before the Chess Olympiad but as he was down with Covid, he could not meet the Prime Minister,” said the sources.

Stalin has also sought appointment to meet the newly elected President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dankar, added sources.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Narendra Modi
MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Stalin to meet Modi
Draupadi Murmu
44th Chennai Chess Olympiad

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in