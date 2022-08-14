NGT restricts GAIL India to lay pipelines sans CRZ clearance

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the GAIL India Limited to not lay any pipeline for oil or gas transportation at Sembanarkoil area of Nagapattinam without obtaining the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and other permission required about the environmental law.

The bench comprising Justice Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati also directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to proceed with issuing show cause notice against the firm. The Tribunal further directed TNPCB to take necessary action against violation, including assessment of environmental compensation for the violation committed by GAIL India.

Further, TNPCB is also told to consider the aspect of pollution caused on the account of dust emanated while GAIL began working in the area. Additionally, the State Coastal Zone Management Authority-Tamil Nadu (SCZMA-TN) has been directed to take appropriate action against the firm for laying pipelines in the violation of CRZ notification, 2011 and 2019. Tribunal also directed SCZMA to impose environmental compensation apart from taking apart from taking other required actions under environmental laws.

According to a Tamil daily, GAIL India which has a unit at Memathur village of Nagapattinam district had laid pipelines for the purpose of transporting gas up to a distance of 29 km from Sirkazhi to Memathur.

In July, 2020 gas began leaking from the pipeline causing panic among residents.