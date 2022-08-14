Missing TN antique idols traced to USA Museum

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu idol wing sleuths had traced three missing antique idol of Vishnu, Sridevi and Bhudevi of Venugopala Swamy Temple, Alathur Thiruvarur to the Los Angeles Museum of County Art.

The idols were reportedly stolen around 5 decades back.

"As no images of the original idols were available with the temple authorities nor in other records. The idol wing decided to check if any photographs or documents were available with IFP (French Institute of Pondicherry). Luckily, for us, during the check, the pictures of the idols above were available with the IFP," said Jayanth Murali, DGP, idol wing.

After obtaining the pictures, sleuths looked for idols resembling the images on the websites of various museums worldwide.

After a long search, the team found the idols for which the investigators were looking for displayed in the galleries of the Los Angeles Museum of County Art, Los Angeles, USA.

"Based on the findings of our investigation, we have prepared and submitted papers proving our ownership of the idols to the government for onward transmission to the USA for repatriation of the same to Tamil Nadu" the officer noted.