Madurai jawan martyred in J&K laid to rest with full honours

Madurai: The last rites of D Lakshmanan (24), Rifleman of the Indian Army, who sacrificed his life for the nation after he was killed in an encounter with terrorists at Parghal in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, was performed with full military honours at his native village in Madurai district of Saturday.

The parents, relatives and the entire village mourned the loss of the Army jawan. Scores of people, politicians and officials paid their homage in the house of the late Lakshmanan at T Pudupatti village of Thummukundu panchayat near Thirumangalam, sources said.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the late Lakshmanan were flown from Hyderabad to Madurai airport, where Collector S Aneesh Sekhar, Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Industries Minister, RB Udayakumar, Deputy er of the Opposition and others paid homage before the coffin containing the mortal remains of the brave soldier. They placed wreaths on the coffin wrapped in the national flag and saluted his sacrifice to the nation.

More importantly, the mortal remains received an official homage at his native village, where the Army jawans carried it before his funeral. His sacrifices were honoured with a 21-gun salute on the occasion, sources said.