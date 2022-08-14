CM's police medals announced; check out the recipients here

CHENNAI: As a token of recognition of the outstanding work done and the strong commitment to selfless Public Service, the following Police Officers have been awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Police Medal for Excellence in Public Service, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (South), Greater Chennai Police, K.Ambethkar, Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Cuddalore, S. Sivaraman, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Adyar Traffic Police Station, Greater Chennai Police, V.Palaniyandi, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Mathichiyam Traffic Police Station, Madurai City, M.Kumar, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Semmencherry Traffic Police Station, Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Similarly, in recognition of the excellent work performed in criminal investigation and with a view to applaud the commitment and dedication to work, the following Police officers have been selected for the award of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation on the occasion of the Independence Day:- G.Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Madurai City. S. Krishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, Organised Crime Unit, Salem City M.Brindha, Inspector of Police, Roshanai Circle, Villupura, A.Praba, Inspector of Police, Crime Branch CID, Namakkal , V.Srinivasan, Inspector of Police, Kodambakkam Law and Order Police Station, Greater Chennai Police M.Sumathy, Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Kodaikanal, Dindigul, C.Nagalakshmi, Inspector of Police, Kariappattinam Police Station, Nagapattinam, V.Thulasi Doss, Sub Inspector of Police, Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing, Greater Chennai Police, S.L.Parthasarathy, Sub Inspector of Police, Organised Crime Unit-I, Crime Branch CID, Chennai and K.Ilayaraja, Sub Inspector of Police, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Adyar Unit, Greater Chennai Police.

The recipients of the Medal will be given a gold Medal weighing eight grams and a grant of Rs. 25,000/each. These Medals will be presented by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a function to be held in due course.