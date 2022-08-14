BJP Madurai district president Saravanan announces his resignation

"With that in mind, I travelled in the BJP. The attack on the Minister's car made me feel uneasy. So I met the Finance Minister at midnight today. I met the finance Minister and apologized for the incident. It is sad that the BJP workers behaved out of control in Madurai airport. The finance minister did not take it seriously when BJP men threw slippers at his car. It is a relief to meet him and apologize," he said.

He said that peace of mind is more important to me than a BJP post.

"Definitely I will not continue in BJP. The hatred and religious politics don't suit me. I am going to send my resignation letter to BJP in the morning," said Saravanan.

When asked about re- joining DMK, he said,"I have not taken any decision about joining DMK, but there is nothing wrong with joining DMK."

Saravanan quit the DMK and joined the BJP in 2021.