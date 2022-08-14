'813 families affected due to heavy discharge from Kollidam'

TIRUCHY: As many as 813 families from seven revenue villages in Mayiladuthurai were affected due to the heavy water discharge from the Kollidam and they have been safely evacuated and provided with proper relief, said Minister Siva V Meyyanathan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after distributing relief materials to the families dwelling in the camps, Meyyanathan said the residents living along the Kollidam banks were shifted well before the release of surplus water into the river. They were safely accommodated in the relief camps and were provided all the basic amenities, including mobile toilets.

With the direct administration in fast-track mode with flood prevention activities, severe loss was averted, he said. “However, there was severe damage in a few locations. The assessment of flood damage has slowed down but the works would be completed soon,” the minister said.

The minister said each family was provided with Rs 4,800 cash, 10 kg rice, one litre kerosene and dress materials.

Meanwhile, the Kollidam banks along the Kamarajar Nagar in Kattur would be strengthened. “IIT professor Suresh has been appointed for the purpose and he would study various means to avoid any such damage in future,” the minister said.

Similarly, assessment has been underway for those who lost houses and agricultural lands. “Once the water recedes from the residential as well as the agricultural areas, the assessment would be done on a war footing,” the minister assured.