27 TN police officers to get President's medal

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the Independence Day 2022, the Government of India has announced award of medals for 27 officers of Tamil Nadu Police.

Three officers have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. They are, K.Shankar, Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Chennai; C.Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence (Internal Security), Chennai, and M.Madasamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (North), Salem City.

As many as 24 other officers have been awarded for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are Najmul Hoda, Commissioner of Police, Salem City. J.Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, G.Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch-I, Greater Chennai Police, M.Sudhakar, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, D.Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, Non Residential Indian Cell, Chennai, A.Myilvaganan, Superintendent of Police, West Range, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Chennai, S.Saravanan, Superintendent of Police-II, Special Branch CID, Chennai, B.Rajendran, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Against Women & Children, Pudukottai, G.Velmurugan, Assistant Commissioner of Police,Cyber Crime Cell, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police, T.Savarinathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chief Office, Control Room, Chennai, D.Purushothaman, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Metro - II, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, S.Jeyadurai John Kennedy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai, R.Dhanarasu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharapuram Sub-Division, Tiruppur K.Gowthaman, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Investigation Division, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, T.Saravanan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Salem City, M.Suthesan, Inspector of Police, Thuckalay Circle,Kanniyakumari District, T.Veerakumar, Inspector of Police, Elephant Gate Police Station, North Zone, Greater Chennai Police, S.Subburavel, Inspector of Police, Security Branch CID, Chennai, D.RobinGnanasingh, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Tirunelveli, T.Suriyakala, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Madurai,S.Pavul Packiyaraj, Inspector of Police, Tamil Nadu Special Police V Battalion, Avadi, N.Venkatasubramanian, Sub-Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Chennai, K.Selvaraj, Sub Inspector of Police, Tamil Nadu Commando School , Chennai and D.Anthony Thangaraj, Special Sub Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, CITY-III, Chennai.