Tricolours at Vellore HPO sold out well ahead of I-Day weekend

VELLORE: Owing to the great enthusiasm among the public to join the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the entire stock of the Tricolours got sold out by Thursday at the Vellore Head Post Office (HPO), which is now waiting for the arrival of fresh consignment to meet the unending demand.

According to philatelist C Tamilvanan, “there were serpentine queues at the post office and the entire crowd was waiting there to purchase the national flag.”

The sudden increase in demand resulted in the Vellore HPO selling out more than 2,000 Tricolours and have now indented for fresh stocks, postal officials said.

When those in the post office flag queue were told that the Tricolour was also available in Khadi Bhavan, the reply was that it was cheaper in the post office.

“Notably, the demand for the national flag is more from sympathisers and supporters of national parties, the BJP and the Congress, while there was limited response from the groups backing Dravidian outfits,” Tamilvanan said.

Asked for the reason for the increased demand for the Tricolour, Tamilvanan said, “earlier only schools, colleges and government buildings were allowed to hoist the national flag. Since the Centre has relaxed the rules on flag use and its raising and lowering time in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, there is an unprecedented demand and public feel it as a great opportunity to be part of the national festival.

A proof of this trend is that already Tricolour has been hoisted at several tea shops, hotels, other establishments and houses.