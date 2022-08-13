Manidha Naeyam IAS Academy aspirant secures 22nd rank in UPSC

CHENNAI: Coimbatore resident S Vignesh Babu has secured 22nd rank in EPFO examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Subsequently, five more students scored within 500 ranks in the examination, according to Manidha Neyam IAS Academy on Saturday. The preliminary exams were conducted on September 9, 2021, and the results were announced on October 8 last year. Later, the interview session was scheduled, and the results were declared on Friday (August 12). R Gokul from the academy gained the second highest mark here at 175 ranks. The other students are W Subamraj at 215 ranks, and SH Bhuvanesh (298). The succesful candidates called on Manidha Neyam founder Saidai S Duraisamy for greetings.