Freebies and welfare schemes are different: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday drew a distinction between freebies and welfare schemes and said that schemes implemented for the development of the knowledge and health of the people should not be (mis) construed as freebies.
Addressing students of the college run by the HR&CE department in his Kolathur constituency this morning, Stalin referred to the efforts made by the government to provide free education at the college and said, “You should not underestimate it because it is free. Education should be easily accessible to all. It is being done with the progressive intention that everyone in the society must progress.”
“Freebies are different. welfare schemes are different. You must be aware of the order of the Supreme Court on the issue. A debate on freebies is raging in the country now. Spending for education and health does not amount to providing freebies because it is related to knowledge and health welfare. This government wants to implement as many welfare schemes as it can for the people. This is how you should interpret freebies, ” Stalin added.
Referring to the Illam thedi Kalvi, Naan Muthalvar, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Nammai Kaakum 48 among other schemes implemented by his government, the CM said, “These (schemes) are not freebies. They are social welfare schemes. Schemes implemented for the assistance and welfare of the poor.”
“Some have come to give advice on freebies. We do not bother about it. If I speak more (on this), it will become politics, ” he added, apparently taking a veiled dig at the ruling BJP’s newfound dislike for ‘freebies’ distributed by the government.
Advising the students to focus on their education and hone the skills, the CM appealed to the students, mainly girl students to not stop with one degree. “Pursue higher education, especially women should pursue higher education after graduation and become skilled and turn financially independent. I make this plea not as MLA or CM, but as your father, ” he added.
