Freebies and welfare schemes are different: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday drew a distinction between freebies and welfare schemes and said that schemes implemented for the development of the knowledge and health of the people should not be (mis) construed as freebies.

Addressing students of the college run by the HR&CE department in his Kolathur constituency this morning, Stalin referred to the efforts made by the government to provide free education at the college and said, “You should not underestimate it because it is free. Education should be easily accessible to all. It is being done with the progressive intention that everyone in the society must progress.”

“Freebies are different. welfare schemes are different. You must be aware of the order of the Supreme Court on the issue. A debate on freebies is raging in the country now. Spending for education and health does not amount to providing freebies because it is related to knowledge and health welfare. This government wants to implement as many welfare schemes as it can for the people. This is how you should interpret freebies, ” Stalin added.