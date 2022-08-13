Flight to Male makes emergency landing at Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: A Go First flight, Airbus 320 from Bengaluru to Male made an emergency landing at Coimbatore International Airport due to smoke warning detected in the aircraft on Friday. The aircraft with 92 passengers reported, ‘Mayday’, while flying over Coimbatore. The distress call was received by Cochin Air Traffic Control (CATC). The information was passed on to Air Traffic Control in Coimbatore. An emergency was declared and all precautions were taken for the safe landing of the aircraft at 12.57 pm. The aircraft was parked in apron and the pilot reported all operations to be normal after an examination. Then officials declared that the smoke alarm may have gone off due to snag in the aircraft. Meanwhile, the passengers broke into an argument with officials as they weren’t provided lunch even three hours after landing. After a half-a-day delay, the passengers departed for Male from Coimbatore International Airport in an alternative flight flown from Mumbai at around 7.39 pm.