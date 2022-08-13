Five including sub-inspector held for swindling canteen funds

TIRUCHY: Five persons including a police sub-inspector were arrested on Saturday for cheating a fund of Rs 40 lakh belonging to the police canteen in Thanjavur. It is said, a police canteen has been functioning near the Thanjavur Range DIG office and the audit for the canteen since 2021 February to till date was on for the past few days. The team which audited the canteen accounts found that several electronic gadgets that were purchased for sale in the canteen were missing and found to be sold outside. Upon inquiry, the audit team found that a constable Balachandran diverted the electronic goods and provisions to his brother in law’s shop and thus, he had cheated around Rs 40 lakh. Subsequently, the team lodged a complaint with district crime branch police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against SI Veerasamy (54), Cops Veerammal (29), Balachandran (45), his brother in law Baskaran (40), wife Chithra (38) and all five were arrested. A departmental action was initiated against women cops Gokilawani, Valarmathy and Manoshri. Further investigations are on.