Ensure 100% running of regular fare buses, Transport Corp orders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has ordered to ensure 100% operation of normal fare buses in Chennai. Drivers and conductors were instructed to operate the buses on time as per their assigned duty. An order has been issued to run last buses and night buses in a proper manner without any delay.

Currently, 3,233 city buses are plying daily. During the pandemic, the number of passengers who could travel in city buses was limited due to various restrictions by the government and the buses were operated according to the number of passengers.

Now, that the restrictions have been completely removed, the demand for transport has also increased. At present, 30 lakh passengers are traveling in Chennai buses daily.

There are constant allegations from the public that buses are not running according to scheduled time in most of the places and many buses are curtailed.