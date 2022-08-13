Decomposed carcass of female elephant found in Segur forest range

UDHAGAMANDALAM: A female elephant was found dead in a highly decomposed state and also partially eaten by wild animals in Anaikatty area of Segur forest range, officials said. The forest department staff noticed the carcass during patrolling in the area on Friday evening and a post-mortem was conducted on Saturday. The autopsy report suggested that the tushes were not developed for the female elephant. The cause of death cannot be ascertained as the carcass was decomposed. It is suspected that the elephant died a natural death due to age-related ailment, the report said. Its samples were collected for DNA repository and forensic analysis, they said.