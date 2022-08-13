Daily wager hands over Rs 2 lakh to police, receives appreciation

TIRUCHY: A daily wager woman who found Rs 2 lakh on the road in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchy, handed over the same to the police and the commissioner of police called on her and lauded her honesty on Friday. Rajeswari (52), working in a tiffin centre as a helper for a wage of Rs 100 per day was walking along the road on Thursday evening. She found a paper bag on the road and she was surprised to see huge money. Without a second thought, she went to the Gandhi Market police station and handed over the bag. Police counted the currency and found a total of Rs 2 lakh. Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan called on her on Friday and appreciating her honesty presented her with one-gram gold coin as a reward.