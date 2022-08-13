Consumers write to TNERC to accept meters from LTCT connections

CHENNAI: Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a consumer rights organisation, has written to Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission over the delay in the installation of meters for new LTCT service connections and the replacement of the faulty meters. Tangedco also refuses to accept the meters procured by the consumers in violation of the TNERC order.

“We have received complaints that a large number of consumers are unable to get their LTCT service connection for want of meters. A large number of consumers are waiting for months together. Even defective meters were not replaced for months together. All the problems are simply because of the non-availability of meters with the Licensee, ” K Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause said in a letter to the TNERC.

After spending lakhs of rupees for service connections, he said that the consumers have to wait for supply for want of meters by the Licensee. “Equally, the Licensee is also incurring revenue loss since they could not earn any income after spending huge amounts on the creation of infrastructures. In this connection, we wish to point out that when there was a huge delay in effecting service connections for want of meters and we demanded compensation which was acceded by Commission, ” he said.

Referring to the suo motto case by the commission initiated on the petition filed by it, he said that at that time the Licensee had given an undertaking to the commission that instructions have been issued to permit the consumers to purchase their own meter in case of inability on the part of the licensee to effect service connection for want of meter. With the Tangedco neither able to ensure the supply of meters continuously nor allowing the consumers to purchase the meters, he urged the commission to direct the Licensee to accept the meters from consumers immediately and provide connections at the first instance and only if the consumer is unable to purchase, the License should supply the meter (as per the Regulation). He also sought compensation as per the distribution standards of performance.