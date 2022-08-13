Breakfast Scheme: Elambahavath appointed coordinating officer

CHENNAI: The Government of Tamil Nadu has appointed Special Education Officer K Elambahavath as the programme co-ordinating officer for the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme.

The order issued today, stated, "Special Education Officer, Mr K Elambahavath, EAP has requested to appoint and issue appropriate orders as program Co-ordinating Officer of Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme."

The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to provide nutritious breakfast to the students of classes 1 to 5 in government primary schools on all school days.

In order to promote the education of poor students studying in government schools in Tamil Nadu and to reduce malnutrition and prevent dropout, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu under the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rule No. 110 has initially provided breakfast to the government primary school students on all school working days. Nutritious snacks will also be provided during meals.

The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme is for the year 2022-2023 for 1,14,095 primary school children (Class 1 to 5) studying in 1,545 government schools in the Corporation, Municipal, Urban (Village Panchayat) and Hill areas in Tamil Nadu. An order was issued for initial implementation during the year.

Under the scheme a variety of food items like rava upma, semiya upma with vegetable sambar, rava khichdi, semiya khichdi, rava pongal will be provided among other items from Monday to Friday to the students in the morning. Also, the students will be served a sweet ravi kesari or semiya kesari alongside upma on Fridays.