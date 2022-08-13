BJP cadres throw footwear on PTR’s vehicle in Madurai

MADURAI: Tension prevailed near Madurai airport after one of the BJP cadres threw footwear at the vehicle of Finance Minister PTR. Earlier, Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar and Ministers of various portfolios paid tributes to the mortal remains of Lakshmanan, Rifleman of Indian Army after the body landed at Madurai airport.

While returning, BJP cadres attempted to block PTR's convoy after they got enraged over preventing BJP state president K Annamalai from paying tributes. Further, sources said PTR wanted officials and minister's to initially pay homage to the departed army jawan and the BJP cadres next. Ahead of these, wordy quarrel erupted between supporters of PTR and BJP men led by Saravanan, Madurai dist president.

Later, the body was laid to rest in his native village at T Pudupatti near Thirumangalam, Madurai dist. After consoling the bereaved family, solatium of Rs 20 lakh was given on behalf of the government, sources said.