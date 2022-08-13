Armed reserve cop fatally shoots self at resort in Courtallam

MADURAI: Parthiban (50), Sub Inspector of Police, Armed Reserve, Chennai, allegedly shot himself to death inside a private resort at Old Courtallam in Tenkasi district on Saturday. The ill-fated cop was found lying in a pool of blood inside restroom in the resort at around 6.30 am, Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj said. After enquiring, the SP said the Sub Inspector was the PSO to retired Justice S Rajeswaran. The other cop, who stayed along with the victim, informed the police about the incident. The reason behind could be personal, the SP said. The body was taken to Government Hospital for autopsy.