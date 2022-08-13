An evening of long lasting partnerships

VELLORE: Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali Dewan to the Prince of Arcot hosted a grand reception of the Ecowas Trade Commission. His Excellency Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh High Commissioner of Ghana to India graced the occasion as the Chief guest, Ernest Nana Adjei Minister Counsellor Political & Economic was also present amongst other dignitar ies and diplomatic encore. This was followed by India Ghana Round Table and key discussions were held in lines of strengthening partnerships in Ecowas region, guests from various spheres shared thoughts and suggestions to enhance the relationship in areas of sports and culture. The meeting ended with the traditional sumptuous dinner.