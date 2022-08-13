2 held, 10kg ganja seized after search op in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a combing operation against ganja peddling, a team of police seized 10 kg ganja stuffed in a bag and abandoned in a waterbody at Ramji Nagar, the outskirts of Tiruchy City and arrested two persons in this regard.

The IG (Central Zone) Santhosh Kumar had received information that ganja sales has been prevailing in the outskirts of the Tiruchy and a gang has been operating from Ramji Nagar.

Subsequently, the IGP alerted the DIG (Tiruchy Range) A Saravana Sundar who asked the SP Sujith Kumar to form a team to nab the culprits.

As per the order, a 50 member special team led by the Jeeyapuram DSP Paravasudevan was formed which organized a combing operation at Ramji Nagar on Saturday morning.

The team initially found a bag abandoned in a water body. When they opened it, they found that there were packs of ganja. Soon the team seized the bag and commenced an inquiry in which they secured two persons from Ramji Nagar. The police are in the process of identifying the gang.

Meanwhile, the City Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan recommended a ganja peddler who was identified as G Kiran (24), a resident from E-Pudur to retain him in the prison for 351 days after he continued to sell ganja to the youths across the City.