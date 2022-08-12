Govt arts college staff protest seeking action on asst prof
Coimbatore: More than 100 teaching staff of Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Thursday boycotted work and resorted to protest demanding action on a sexual harassment complaint by a woman faculty against an assistant professor. Following a complaint of harassment against an Assistant Professor in the Department of Tamil, the college administration transferred him. Meanwhile, the college had summoned the complainant to appear for an inquiry before a committee on Thursday. A large number of faculties affiliated to the Government Arts College Teachers Association staged a protest in front of the college. In a further development, a group of girl students along with their parents staged a counter protest in support of the accused professor leading to tension.
