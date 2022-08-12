Stalin launches 'Neidhal' salt, to be available in open market

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched 'Neidhal' salt for public use. The commercial brand will be sold in the open market by the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation.

Initially, the salt will be sold in two variants, one being the iodised crystal salt and other one will be iodised powdered salt. Already, the state salt corporation is selling low priced iodine crystal salt, iodised powdered salt and double fortified salt for the public through the public distribution system and for noon meal scheme. Along with them, commercial variants will also be made available. The announcement to introduce 'Neidhal' salt was made in the State Assembly in 2021-22.

The Chief Minister also launched the scheme of providing monetary compensation of Rs 5,000 for salt pan workers during the lean period of Northeast monsoon season. During monsoon, as rain lashed, they lost work for three months, from October to December, and to compensate them for the loss they face the State government, in the Assembly in 2021-22, announced compensation of Rs 5,000 for every salt pan worker. As a mark of launching the scheme, the Chief Minister handed over Rs 5,000 to five salt pan workers

Stalin distributes bicycles to Ulemas:

The Chief Minister also distributed bicycles to 10,583 Ulemas. The total cost of the bicycles is Rs 5.43 crore. The Chief Minister also distributed Hajj subsidies of Rs 27,628 each to 1,649 beneficiaries and the total cost allotted for the subsidy was Rs 4.56 crore.