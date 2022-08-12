OPS asks DMK govt to stop pvt buses overcharging passengers

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday urged the DMK government to ensure that the private buses in Tamil Nadu do not overcharge the passengers, especially during festivals and holidays time.

"With festivals like Pongal, Ayudha Pooja, and Deepavali occasions coming close to the weekends, it was quite a nature that people tend to go for native places to celebrate these occasions", the AIADMK leader in a statement said.

Stating that though the State government would ply more buses during the festival season, it might not be enough to fulfill the requirements, Panneerselvam said taking this as an advantage the "Omni" buses demand more money from the passengers, who could not travel in the state-owned buses".

The AIADMK coordinator said that taking advantage of the current holiday situation from Saturday till Monday (the Independence day), the private buses were charging Rs 3,200 from Chennai to Madurai and Rs 3,000 were chared from the same point to Tiruchy.

Pointing out the alleged increase in the ticket fare for various destinations, the AIADMK leader said that the 'Omni' buses increasing the rates from the range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 for various destinations could not be accepted.

Panneerselvam said that the chief minister should immediately intervene in the issue and should ensure that the private buses do not over charge the travellers, especially during the holiday period.