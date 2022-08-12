New syllabus for engg: Stalin to hold consultation at AU

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will hold a consultation at Anna University on August 17 regarding the finalisation of new syllabus for engineering courses.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Anna University Vice-Chancellor Velraj will be part of the consultation.

Earlier, the higher education department had planned to modify the engineering curriculum according to job opportunities. Accordingly, an expert committee was formed to revise the engineering syllabus.

Recently, Vice Chancellor Velraj, while speaking at the university's convocation ceremony, said, "The revised engineering syllabus will be released soon."

The new syllabus will be approved at the Academic Council meeting scheduled to be held today. Velraj also said that this new curriculum aims to bridge the gap between industry needs and students’ skills by deleting out-of-date material and adding industry-relevant topics. This curriculum will be implemented in the current academic year itself.